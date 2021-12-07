$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Teradata posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

