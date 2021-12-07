$0.45 EPS Expected for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34).

Several research firms have recently commented on PECO. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $334,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $79,754,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,549,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

PECO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,294. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

