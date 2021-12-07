-$0.82 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.74). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In related news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,814 shares of company stock valued at $509,555. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 97,703 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

