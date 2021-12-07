$0.88 EPS Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.83. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of DCOM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,416. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $38.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 96,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 61.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

