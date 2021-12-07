$0.91 EPS Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Exelon reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

EXC stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

