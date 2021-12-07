$0.91 EPS Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $909,760 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 280,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.13. 35,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

