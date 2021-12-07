$1.60 EPS Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $8.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. 10,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $2,007,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 133.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sleep Number by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

