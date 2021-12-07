105 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 105 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,729 shares of company stock worth $500,994,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $75.57 on Tuesday, hitting $2,951.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,141. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,867.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,739.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

