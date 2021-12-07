10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $148.42, but opened at $136.33. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $133.64, with a volume of 6,262 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $5,981,570.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total transaction of $2,966,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,528,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,902 shares of company stock worth $41,354,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.