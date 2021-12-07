1,394 Shares in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,753,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

