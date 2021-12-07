1,410 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 126.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $166.21. 30,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $167.29. The company has a market cap of $229.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

