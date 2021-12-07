142,324 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of A10 Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.04.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 856,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $13,452,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,897,228 shares of company stock valued at $30,124,549 over the last three months. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

