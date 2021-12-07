$165.36 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report sales of $165.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.20 million and the lowest is $164.50 million. Alteryx posted sales of $160.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $527.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $528.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $615.83 million, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $627.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Alteryx stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.70. 27,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,132. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.69. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,950. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alteryx by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.