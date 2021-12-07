1Million Token (1MT) Trading 13.6% Lower This Week

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. One 1Million Token coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1Million Token has a market capitalization of $369,827.28 and approximately $12,316.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1Million Token has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009121 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005931 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1Million Token Coin Profile

1MT is a coin. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 coins. The official website for 1Million Token is 1milliontoken.org . 1Million Token’s official Twitter account is @1MillionTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

