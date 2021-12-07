$2.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will report earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.62. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,552,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSCO stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.29. 10,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.