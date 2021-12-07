$2.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will report earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.62. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,552,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSCO stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.29. 10,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

