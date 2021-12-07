227,158 Shares in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

