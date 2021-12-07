25,217 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $339.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.95 and a 200 day moving average of $361.23. The company has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

