260,100 Shares in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 260,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMST opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $655.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.96.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.