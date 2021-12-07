26,943 Shares in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

PFXF stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

