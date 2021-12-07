$29.64 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post sales of $29.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $72.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $80.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $122.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $75.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.75 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTMX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $373.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after buying an additional 100,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 742,915 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

