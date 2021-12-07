$294.24 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $294.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $300.80 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $221.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

PGTI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 296,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,609. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

