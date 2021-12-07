2,955 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,469,000 after buying an additional 129,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,024 shares of company stock worth $39,115,145. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.18.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $212.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.04 and its 200 day moving average is $181.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 185.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

