$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will post $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of SAH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

