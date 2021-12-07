30,191 Shares in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USAK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in USA Truck by 123.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in USA Truck during the second quarter worth $359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in USA Truck by 19.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

USA Truck stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $154.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.