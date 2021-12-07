$304.33 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to post $304.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.00 million. ContextLogic reported sales of $794.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%.

WISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. 37,623,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,658,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.02. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,917,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,869,940. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

