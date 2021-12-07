36Kr (KRKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th.

36Kr stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. 154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,582. The company has a market cap of $48.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.79. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 36Kr in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 36Kr worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

