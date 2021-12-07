$387.26 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to announce $387.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.30 million and the highest is $390.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $381.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. 1,518,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 156.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Leslie’s by 202.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after buying an additional 2,899,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,073,000 after buying an additional 2,745,792 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 89.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,504,000 after buying an additional 2,451,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 120.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,311,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,566,000 after buying an additional 2,360,100 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.