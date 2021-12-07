$4.41 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report $4.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.83 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $4.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $17.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

VYNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 211,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,309,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

