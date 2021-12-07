5,122 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,122 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DKS traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.59. 32,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,934. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

