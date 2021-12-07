54,509 Shares in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Eastern at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eastern by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern in the second quarter valued at $334,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The Eastern Company has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 44,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,144.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

