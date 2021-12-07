$555.84 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to post sales of $555.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.60 million to $567.10 million. Amedisys reported sales of $550.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $7.73 on Thursday, reaching $152.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.24. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $133.62 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

