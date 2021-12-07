$634.98 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report $634.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $854.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $494.49 million. SM Energy reported sales of $320.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 5.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -0.41%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

