69,638 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 1.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

