$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $90,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $120,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRDF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. 7,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.64. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

