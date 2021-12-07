79,850 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

