$897.04 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce sales of $897.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $894.00 million and the highest is $903.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,879,000 after acquiring an additional 293,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,013,000 after acquiring an additional 202,088 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,289,000 after acquiring an additional 156,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

