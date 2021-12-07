92,394 Shares in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 92,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EYES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 547,326 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 76,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 36.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 39,151 shares during the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EYES opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

