ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABB. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a neutral rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

