Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Cut by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $133.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $133.28.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.