AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.1% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $122.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.96. The stock has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

