Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 245 by Analysts at Barclays

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.18) to GBX 245 ($3.25) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.04) to GBX 289 ($3.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 265 ($3.51) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.44) to GBX 355 ($4.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 291.29 ($3.86).

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 240.60 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.09. Abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 226.10 ($3.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73.

In other Abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($179,923.09). Also, insider Hannah Grove purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £75,900 ($100,649.78).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

