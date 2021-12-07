Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Great Diamond Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.6% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after buying an additional 323,633 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $362.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.43. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92. The company has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

