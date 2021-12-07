Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 5.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Shares of ACN traded up $9.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,026. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $374.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.43. The company has a market cap of $235.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

