ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 133,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,745,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RPV traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,532. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.