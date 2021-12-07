ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $174.19 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 9.9% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $174,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.
Shares of C traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.20. 628,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,775,371. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.28 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
