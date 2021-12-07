Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after acquiring an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

Shares of ATVI opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

