ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch Sells 194,808 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Brian Hirsch sold 50,018 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $1,006,862.34.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $184,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

