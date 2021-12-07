Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADMS. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMS stock remained flat at $$8.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.53. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $25.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

