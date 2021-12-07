Ade LLC Has $83,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ade LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.6% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.66. The stock had a trading volume of 59,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,896. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

