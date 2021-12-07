Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 107,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adient by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $1,971,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

